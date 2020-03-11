

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled RMB145.01 million, or RMB1.19 per share. This compares with RMB61.36 million, or RMB0.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.7% to RMB334.73 million from RMB254.18 million last year.



Global Cord Blood Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): RMB145.01 Mln. vs. RMB61.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB1.19 vs. RMB0.51 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB334.73 Mln vs. RMB254.18 Mln last year.



