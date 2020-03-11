

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan is on Thursday scheduled to release February figures for producer prices, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Producer prices are tipped to ease 0.3 percent on month and rise 1.1 percent on year following the 0.2 monthly increase and the 1.7 percent yearly gain in January.



Japan also will see Q1 results for the indexes for all industry and manufacturing from BSI; in the three months prior, their scores were -6.2 and -7.8.



Australia will release its inflation forecast for March; in the previous month, the forecast called for an increase of 4.0 percent on year.



