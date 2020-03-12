Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Das Milliarden-Spiel beginnt: Trotz Börsenpanik kennt diese Aktie kein Halten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866671 ISIN: CA0977512007 Ticker-Symbol: BBDB 
Tradegate
11.03.20
21:39 Uhr
0,537 Euro
-0,015
-2,70 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
BOMBARDIER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOMBARDIER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,522
0,539
11.03.
0,526
0,537
11.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BOMBARDIER
BOMBARDIER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOMBARDIER INC0,537-2,70 %