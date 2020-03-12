

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport or FRA, reported Thursday that FRA'S passenger traffic for February declined 4.0 percent to around 4.4 million passengers. The company noted that the Coronavirus outbreak continues to impact passenger and freight volumes.



Weather-related flight cancellations due to Storm Ciara further impacted traffic in February 2020.



In Germany, passenger traffic fell 10.8 percent in February. Intercontinental traffic also was down 2.3 percent, as growth on North American and North African routes was offset by the massive reduction in flight offerings to/from China and other Asian destinations.



Without the positive effect of the extra leap day, passenger numbers would have declined 7.2 percent in February 2020.



Aircraft movements at FRA decreased 2.7 percent to 35,857 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights slipped 2.6 percent to some 2.2 million metric tons.



Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) fell 8 percent to 148,500 metric tons. The company noted that the impact of the coronavirus far outweighed the positive effects of the extra leap day on these traffic categories.



For the first two months of 2020, accumulated passenger traffic at FRA decreased 2.3 percent. In the last February week, passenger volumes dropped 14.5 percent, with the negative trend even accelerating in the first week of March.



The Group airports in Fraport's international portfolio reported mixed results in February.



