Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Das Milliarden-Spiel beginnt: Trotz Börsenpanik kennt diese Aktie kein Halten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 577330 ISIN: DE0005773303 Ticker-Symbol: FRA 
Xetra
11.03.20
17:35 Uhr
44,000 Euro
-0,610
-1,37 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FRAPORT AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRAPORT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,900
42,580
08:06
41,890
42,440
08:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FRAPORT
FRAPORT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FRAPORT AG44,000-1,37 %