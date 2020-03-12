

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Tom Hanks and his actress wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus, the Oscar-winning actor said in a statement posted on Instagram and Twitter. Hanks and Wilson, both aged 63, are in Australia as he is shooting a movie on singer Elvis Presley.



Hanks said both of them were tested for the virus after showing symptoms like body aches, chills and slight fevers.



He wrote, 'We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.'



Hanks said they will now follow the protocols by the Medical Officials.



He added, 'We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?'



In Australia, Hanks was to play the role of Presley's eccentric manager in the movie, directed by Australian director Baz Luhrmann. The filming of the movie was scheduled to start on Monday.



Hanks already has Type 2 diabetes, as revealed on 'The David Letterman Show' in 2013.



According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC, older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease are at higher risk of getting sick from COVID-19. The health agency recently urged these higher risk people to stock up on supplies including food and medicines and to stay at home amid the outbreak.



Hanks' news comes as the World Health Organization or WHO declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on Wednesday, after 118326 confirmed cases and 4292 deaths were reported worldwide as of March 11.



In Australia, confirmed cases were 112 with 3 deaths, while in the U.S., confirmed cases were 938 and deaths 29.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX