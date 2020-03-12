

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Berkeley Group Holdings Plc.(BKG.L), a builder of homes, neighborhoods and communities, Thursday said it is on track to meet market expectations for year ending April 30, 2020. The company is also on track to deliver long term pre-tax profit target of 3.3 billion pounds in six years in 2025.



In its trading update covering the period from November 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020, the company said it continued good trading environment and underlying demand.



Berkeley said there has been no noticeable impact on its business to date due to the global spread of Coronavirus. The ultimate impact on UK business is unknown, it said.



Further, the company said it has decided to postpone its proposed 455 million pounds increase in Shareholder Returns until there is greater clarity of operational impact of Coronavirus or COVID-19 on UK economic activity.



In view of this postponement, the General Meeting which was convened for March 18 is being adjourned indefinitely.



The company announced that a dividend of 99.32 pence per share will be paid on March 31 to Shareholders on the register on March 20.



