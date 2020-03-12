Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DKWY ISIN: GB00B02L3W35 Ticker-Symbol: 42BA 
Tradegate
12.03.20
09:31 Uhr
43,590 Euro
-2,460
-5,34 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,880
43,740
10:17
42,960
43,510
10:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BERKELEY GROUP
BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC43,590-5,34 %