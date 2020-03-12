

BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - Stada Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.PK, STDAF.PK) reported that its fiscal 2019 EBITDA increased by 15% to 612.8 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA was up 24% to 625.5 million euros.



Fiscal 2019 reported Group sales increased by 12% to 2.61 billion euros. Group Sales adjusted for currency and portfolio effects increased by 8% to 2.61 billion euros.



CEO Peter Goldschmidt said: 'These outstanding 2019 results support accelerated investment in our long-term growth journey and position STADA as the go-to partner for generics and consumer healthcare.'



