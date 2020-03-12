

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca plc (AZN.L, AZN) and Merck & Co., in on update on phase III GY004 trial for cediranib added to Lynparza in platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer, said that the trial did not meet the primary endpoint in the intent-to-treat population of a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival or PFS with cediranib added to Lynparza versus platinum-based chemotherapy.



Cediranib is an oral vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) inhibitor, which blocks the growth of blood vessels supporting tumour growth.



Jose? Baselga, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, said, 'Despite these disappointing results, we remain committed to expanding on the benefits already demonstrated with Lynparza for patients with advanced ovarian cancer.'



