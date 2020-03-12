

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's jobless rate fell marginally in the fourth quarter, the statistical office Istat showed Thursday.



The unemployment rate fell to 9.7 percent in the fourth quarter from 9.8 percent in the third quarter. In the same period last year, the unemployment rate was 10.5 percent.



The number of employed persons increased to 23,381 in the fourth quarter from 23,379 in the preceding quarter.



The employment rate rose to 59.2 percent in the fourth quarter from 59.1 percent in the prior quarter.



