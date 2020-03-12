

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Centene (CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise, said it intends to cover COVID-19 testing and screening services for Medicaid, Medicare and Marketplace members and is waiving all associated member cost share amounts for COVID-19 testing and screening. The company's decision follows the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' guidance that coronavirus tests will be fully covered without cost-sharing for Medicare and Medicaid plans.



Centene noted that the company will not require prior authorization, prior certification, prior notification or step therapy protocols for these services.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

