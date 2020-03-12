

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation slowed in February, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.1 percent in February, after a 1.3 percent increase in January and December. A similar rate of inflation was seen in November.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in February, reversing a 0.7 percent fall in January.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.9 percent in February, slower than 1.1 percent increase in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, HICP rose 0.6 percent in February, after a 0.7 percent fall in the prior month.



