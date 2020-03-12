

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Tire Corp. Limited (CTC.TO) said Thursday it has appointed Greg Hicks as President and Chief Executive Officer, and to the Board of Directors of the company, effective immediately. Hicks succeeds Stephen Wetmore as CEO.



Hicks most recently served as President of Canadian Tire Retail or CTR, the company's largest business representing over $9 billion in revenue.



'The appointment of Greg Hicks follows a rigorous global search process that considered a number of high quality internal and external candidates. The lens that the Search Committee adopted in evaluating the candidates focused on the strategic priorities of the Company and the key characteristics required to address them,' said Maureen Sabia, Chairman of Canadian Tire Corp.



Hicks has more than 20 years of retail experience in senior leadership positions, including seven years at CTC. As President of CTR, Greg oversaw all aspects of the business, including building a multi-billion-dollar Owned Brands portfolio.



Previously, he was Canadian Tire's Group Senior Vice-President, Consumer Products & Retail Experience.



Canadian Tire also said that Stephen Wetmore is stepping down as a member of the Board, having first been elected in 2003.



Wetmore will act as an advisor to the company as Honourary Director until the end of 2020, supporting Hicks to help ensure a smooth transition.



