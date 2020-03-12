

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced the FDA has granted Fast Track designation for the investigation of Jardiance (empagliflozin) to reduce the risk of kidney disease progression and cardiovascular death in adults with chronic kidney disease.



Jardiance is a once-daily tablet used along with diet and exercise to lower blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes and to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes and known cardiovascular disease. The ongoing EMPA-KIDNEY study is evaluating the effect of Jardiance on the progression of kidney disease and the occurrence of cardiovascular death in adults with established chronic kidney disease with and without diabetes.



In June 2019, the FDA granted Fast Track designation to the clinical investigation of Jardiance to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in people with chronic heart failure.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ELI LILLY-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de