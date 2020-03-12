Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858560 ISIN: US5324571083 Ticker-Symbol: LLY 
Tradegate
12.03.20
14:28 Uhr
118,02 Euro
-6,26
-5,04 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
116,70
117,78
14:36
116,90
117,58
14:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ELI LILLY
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH--
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY118,02-5,04 %