

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Sun Hong Foods, Inc. recalled all cases of Enoki Mushroom, citing possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause life-threatening illness or death, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.



The recall was initiated after 36 people were infected with Listeria, in which 4 people died and 30 were hospitalized after eating Enoki Mushrooms.



Enoki mushrooms, which are generally popular in East Asian cuisine, are a white mushroom with long stems and small caps, usually sold in clusters.



Sun Hong Foods called back the products after the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development found that samples of the product were tested positive for Listeria.



Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



The recall involves Enoki mushroom from Korea with UPC code 7 426852 625810. It is packaged in a White Cardboard Box with 25 count of 200g inside. The affected products were sold in clear plastic bags with green panels.



The product was distributed in California, Florida, Illinois, Oregon, and Texas. They were sold under refrigerated conditions through various retailers: J&L Supermarket, Jusgo Supermarket, ZTao Market, New Sang Supermraket, and Galleria Market.



The company warned the consumers, restaurants, retailers, and high risk groups not to use the mushrooms even if it does not look or smell spoiled. The consumers have been asked to return the recalled product for a full refund.



