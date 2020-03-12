

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. issued a safety recall for select 2019 Ford Ranger mid-size pickup trucks that were involved in a recall last year. The latest recall is to eliminate the risk of fire related to faulty HVAC blower motors.



In October 2019, Ford had issued a recall for more than 19,500 Ford Ranger vehicles for replacing the heating, ventilation and air conditioning or HVAC blower motor. The automaker is now recalling more than 5,800 of those vehicles.



According to the company, the replacement part used for the service in October may have been built with an improper clearance between an electrical terminal and the conductive base-plate slot. This could result in a resistive electrical short.



The condition can increase the risk of the HVAC blower motor overheating, melting, smoking or causing a fire.



However, Ford added it is not aware of any reports of accident, injury or fire related to this condition.



The recall affects 5,384 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories as well as 418 in Canada. The affected vehicles were built at Michigan Assembly Plant between August 1 and September 27, 2019.



Dealers will inspect the HVAC blower-motor date code and replace blower motors that were built within the suspect time frame.



In late February, Ford recalled about 220,000 F-150 pickup trucks in North America to fix issues with the headlamps that could increase risk of a crash.



The company said its investigation found that the daytime-running lamps remain activated instead of dimming to parking-lamp intensity as required by federal motor vehicle safety standards. This could reduce the visibility of other drivers and increase the risk of a crash.



The F-150 has been the top selling U.S. vehicle by any manufacturer for more than 40 years.



