

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Oracle Corp. (ORCL):



-Earnings: $2.57 billion in Q3 vs. $2.75 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.79 in Q3 vs. $0.76 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Oracle Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.16 billion or $0.97 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.96 per share -Revenue: $9.80 million in Q3 vs. $9.61 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ORACLE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de