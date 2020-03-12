

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $222.72 million, or $3.89 per share. This compares with $214.67 million, or $3.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $2.31 billion from $2.12 billion last year.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $222.72 Mln. vs. $214.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.89 vs. $3.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.73 -Revenue (Q4): $2.31 Bln vs. $2.12 Bln last year.



