

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Biologic Products Inc. (CBPO) reported earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $12.45 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $34.91 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, China Biologic Products Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $20.75 million or $0.53 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.1% to $102.2 million from $114.9 million last year.



China Biologic Products Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $20.75 Mln. vs. $30.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.53 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $102.2 Mln vs. $114.9 Mln last year.



