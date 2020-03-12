

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release January figures for its tertiary industry index, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. The index is expected to add 0.3 percent on month after sinking 0.2 percent in December.



New Zealand will see February numbers for food prices and for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ. In January, food prices rose 2.1 percent on month and 3.5 percent on year, while the manufacturing PMI saw a score of 49.6.



Hong Kong will provide Q4 data for industrial production; in the three months prior, production eased 0.1 percent on quarter and gained 0.4 percent on year.



Malaysia will release January figures for industrial and manufacturing production and unemployment. In December, industrial production was up 1.3 percent on year, while manufacturing production climbed 3.4 percent on year and the jobless rate came in at 3.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX