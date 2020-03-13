

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary industry activity rose in January, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Friday.



The tertiary industry activity index rose 0.8 percent month-on-month in January. Economists had forecast 1.2 percent increase.



Among the major industries, retail trade, living and amusement-related services, business services, real estate business, transport and postal activities, information and communication industry, and financial and insurance increased in January.



Meanwhile, electricity, gas, heat supply, water supply, wholesale trade, medical, health care and welfare, and goods rental business declined.



On a yearly basis, tertiary industry activity declined 1.1 percent in January.



