

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (JAPSY.OB) announced Friday its decision to temporarily reduce domestic services between March 16 and March 28 in response to the Coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak.



From March 16 through March 19, the company will reduce 20 flights, while March 20 through March 28, it will temporarily cut 1,468 domestic flights.



The company said in its statement, 'In an aim to contain the further outbreak of the coronavirus, various sporting and cultural events have been suspended in Japan and travel demand on the carrier's domestic network has decreased.'



The company said it will offer an optional flight to customers holding a reservation.



