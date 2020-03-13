

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economic growth rose in January, data from Statistics Finland revealed on Friday.



Output of the national economy grew a working-day adjusted 1.7 percent year-on-year in January, following a 0.6 percent rise in December and November.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, output rose 0.9 percent monthly in January.



Data showed that the primary production decreased around 6.0 percent. Secondary production and services production increased by 2.0 percent, each from previous year.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the current account logged a deficit of EUR 0.2 billion in January versus a surplus of EUR 0.8 billion in December.



The balance of goods trade showed a deficit of EUR 0.39 billion, and services showed a deficit of EUR 0.4 billion.



The primary income account was EUR 0.5 billion in surplus and the secondary income account logged a EUR 0.3 billion deficit.



On a 12-month average, the current account deficit was EUR 0.5 billion.



The financial account, net capital outflow was EUR 0.8 billion and net capital inflow was EUR 0.9 billion.



