

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Privately held restaurant chain Chick-fil-A, Inc. announced its entry into retail sales with its plans to sell two of its most popular sauces in bottles through select stores in Florida.



The company hopes for a possible rollout of bottled sauces' retail sales across the nation later this year.



In the pilot project, 16-fluid ounce bottles of signature Chick-fil-A and Polynesian Sauces will be available starting in April and May. Customers can buy these sauces in all Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores in the state. Retail price of the 16-ounce Bottled Sauces start at $3.49.



Further, 8-ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A, Polynesian, Barbeque, Honey Mustard and Garden Herb Ranch Sauces will be available to Chick-fil-A customers in Florida with their catering order starting in mid-March.



The largest quick service restaurant based on sales data added that Sweet & Spicy Sriracha and Zesty Buffalo will still be available in individual packets. The 8-ounce Bottled Sauces are also available for purchase in participating restaurants.



Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, with more than 2,500 restaurants, said it will donate all proceeds from the retail sales of bottled sauce to its scholarship fund for employees, Remarkable Futures Scholarship Initiative. The company expects the initiate to award $17 million in scholarships to 6,700 restaurant Team Members in fiscal 2020.



The company's latest venture is part of its strategy for new ways to reach people outside of the restaurant amid sluggish traffic in stores. Chick-fil-A in 2018 had launched mealtime kits to help customers cook their own meals at home using fresh, pre-measured ingredients.



