

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group plc's (BT_A.L, BT) Chief Executive Officer Philip Jansen tested positive for coronavirus, and went into self-isolation, as advised by Public Health England, the company said in statement.



Philip Jansen said, 'Having felt slightly unwell I decided as a precaution to be tested. As soon as the test results were known I isolated myself at home.'



On Monday, BT's CEO, the chief executives of Vodafone UK, Three, and O2 reportedly met Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, and mobile industry trade association representatives, to pen a 1 billion pounds agreement with the British government to boost connectivity in rural areas.



'I've met several industry partners this week so felt it was the responsible thing to do to alert them to this fact as soon as I could. Given my symptoms seem relatively mild, I will continue to lead BT but work with my team remotely over the coming week. There will be no disruption to the business,' said Philip Jansen.



