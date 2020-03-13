

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain consumer price inflation eased more than initially estimated, final data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in February, slower than 1.1 percent increase in January. According to the initial estimate, inflation was 0.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in February, following a 1.0 percent decline in the preceding month. This was in line with initial estimate.



The harmonized index of consumer prices increased 0.9 percent annually in February, following a 1.1 percent rise in the prior month, as initially estimated.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP edged down 0.1 percent in February. According to the initial estimate, the HICP was unchanged.



