

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France inflation slowed as estimated in February driven by energy and food prices, final data from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



Consumer prices grew 1.4 percent year-on-year in February, following January's 1.5 percent increase.



The slowdown in the prices of energy and food was partly offset by the rebound in manufactured product prices and the acceleration in those of services and tobacco.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices were flat versus a 0.4 percent drop in January. The statistical office confirmed the monthly and annual inflation figures for February.



Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, slowed to 1.6 percent, as estimated, from 1.7 percent in January. Month-on-month, the HICP remained stable versus a 0.5 percent drop in January. Monthly inflation also matched preliminary estimate.



