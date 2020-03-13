

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's jobless rate rose in February, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



The jobless rate increased to 8.2 percent in February from 7.5 percent in January.



The number of unemployed persons rose to 453,700 in February from 409,900 in the preceding month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to 15 to 24 age group, rose to 22.7 percent in February from 22.1 percent in the prior month.



The employment rate increased to 67.4 percent in February from 66.9 percent in the previous month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, unemployment rate was 7.2 percent in February.



