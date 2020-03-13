

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled RMB369.51 million, or RMB6.68 per share. This compares with RMB114.81 million, or RMB2.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of RMB432.16 million or RMB9.74 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.4% to RMB9.53 billion from RMB7.72 billion last year.



JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): RMB432.16 Mln. vs. RMB111.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): RMB9.74 vs. RMB2.84 last year. -Revenue (Q4): RMB9.53 Bln vs. RMB7.72 Bln last year.



