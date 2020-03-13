

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Cleveland, Ohio-based Kichler Lighting LLC has recalled 52-inch LED indoor ceiling fans sold at Lowe's citing injury concerns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.



The recall involves about 38,900 units of indoor ceiling fans sold in the United states and about 3,160 units sold in Canada.



According to the agency, the irons or arms that hold the ceiling fan blades can detach during use, causing the blades to fall. This could result in injury.



The recall was initiated after Kichler received about 62 reports of the fan blade iron breaking or detaching, and one report of property damage. However, there were no reports of any injuries till date.



The recalled Kichler's indoor ceiling fans, with model number 35153, come with five blades, bronze accents, etched umber glass and an integrated LED module. The fans have a Mediterranean Walnut finish.



The affected products were manufactured in China and sold at Lowe's and other lighting specialty stores nationwide and online at www.lowes.com from January 2016 through March 2020 for about $250.



The consumers are urged to contact Kichler for a free replacement.



In similar incidents, Fanim Industries in mid-February had called back about 70,000 units of Harbor Breeze Santa Ana ceiling fans sold exclusively at Lowe's stores, noting that the blade holders can break, leading to injury.



Further, Hunter Fan last year recalled certain models of its Brunswick three and four light ceiling fan for possible shock hazard.



