

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) said, for the first quarter, the company projects total solar module shipments to be in the range of 3.4 GW to 3.7 GW. Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.00 billion to $1.08 billion. Gross margin is expected to be between 19% and 21%.



JinkoSolar said the outbreak of COVID-19 is not expected to have any material adverse impact on operations. The company reiterated full year 2020 shipment guidance and capacity expansion plans. For full year 2020, the company estimates total solar module shipments to be in the range of 18 GW to 20 GW.



