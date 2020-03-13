Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Warum Pharmagiganten vor dieser Aktie Angst haben müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 888210 ISIN: US45168D1046 Ticker-Symbol: IX1 
Tradegate
13.03.20
08:10 Uhr
217,50 Euro
+4,40
+2,06 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
IDEXX LABORATORIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IDEXX LABORATORIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
224,20
227,00
13:04
225,30
227,00
13:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IDEXX LABORATORIES
IDEXX LABORATORIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IDEXX LABORATORIES INC217,50+2,06 %