

BRADFORD (dpa-AFX) - Morrisons has decided to accelerate the payments for their small suppliers, including farmers. As per the the new schedule, the payments will be made within 48 hours, the Group said. The decision is intended to support the Group's suppliers during the outbreak of coronavirus. The change in payment terms for the small suppliers will be temporarily, and will be reviewed after two months.



Morrisons is British farming's largest supermarket customer, selling British fresh meat, milk and eggs. The UK retailer buys animals and whole crops directly from over 3,500 British farmers.



