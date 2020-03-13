

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan on Friday said it will provide ample liquidity and ensure stability in the financial markets amid high volatility triggered by coronavirus outbreak fears.



Taking into account the rapid fall in liquidity in the bond market, the BoJ conducted unscheduled outright purchase of Japanese government bonds, or JGBs, on Friday. The bank said it will conduct additional outright purchases as needed.



BoJ is set to buy JPY 200 billion of five to ten year JGBs.



Further, the bank vowed to maintain stability in the market by easing excessive tightening in supply and demand of Japanese government securities, or JGSs in the repo market towards the end of this March.



