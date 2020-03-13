Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Warum Pharmagiganten vor dieser Aktie Angst haben müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JRLJ ISIN: US30212P3038 Ticker-Symbol: E3X1 
Tradegate
13.03.20
14:35 Uhr
60,90 Euro
+2,83
+4,87 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
EXPEDIA GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXPEDIA GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,35
60,71
14:37
60,32
60,73
14:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EXPEDIA
EXPEDIA GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EXPEDIA GROUP INC60,90+4,87 %