

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said that its Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies have entered a collaboration with the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center or BIDMC to support the development of a preventive vaccine candidate for COVID-19.



The companies have commenced preclinical testing of multiple vaccine prospects, with the aim to identify by the end of the month a COVID-19 vaccine candidate for clinical trials.



Janssen is optimistic that, in collaboration with multiple global strategic partners, it can initiate a Phase 1 clinical study of a potential vaccine candidate by the end of the year.



In addition, Janssen is preparing to upscale production and manufacturing capacities to levels required to meet global public health vaccination needs.



