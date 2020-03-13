

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRWKF.PK) said Friday that it received an order for 10,000 ventilators from the German government. In addition, the company will deliver personal protection equipment for hospital staff to the German government.



Both will help to assure the functionality of the health care system in the case of a further spreading of the Corona virus, the company said.



The company noted that the orders will have a positive effect on its economic situation and earnings.



