Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Warum Pharmagiganten vor dieser Aktie Angst haben müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 555063 ISIN: DE0005550636 Ticker-Symbol: DRW3 
Xetra
13.03.20
16:30 Uhr
56,85 Euro
+6,85
+13,70 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,65
56,95
16:51
56,00
56,35
16:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DRAEGERWERK
DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA56,85+13,70 %