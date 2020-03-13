

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A day after the worst drop by the Dow in over thirty years, stocks showed a substantial move back to the upside during trading on Friday. The major averages fluctuated over the course of the session before experiencing a late-day rally.



The major averages spiked going into the close of trading, ending the session at their best levels of the day. The Dow soared 1,985.00 points or 9.4 percent to 23,185.62, the Nasdaq skyrocketed 673.00 points or 9.3 percent to 7,874.80 and the S&P 500 surged up 230.38 points or 9.3 percent to 2,711.02.



Despite the rebound on the day, the major averages moved sharply lower for the week. The Dow plummeted by 10.4 percent, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 plunged by 8.2 percent and 8.8 percent, respectively.



The late-day spike on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus outbreak a national emergency.



The declaration by Trump would free up as much as $50 billion in additional funding to combat the outbreak and allow officials to waive certain regulations to accelerate testing and care for coronavirus patients.



Trump said during a press conference in the White House Rose Garden that he expects the U.S. to have 1.4 million coronavirus test kits available within a week and a total of 5 million kits within the next month.



The president said he is also working with private sector companies to develop 'drive thru' testing facilities across the country.



However, Trump said he does not want everybody running out and taking the test, saying only people with certain symptoms should be tested.



Adding to the positive sentiment, a coronavirus test developed by Swiss drug giant Roche has been granted emergency use authorization by the FDA.



The FDA said this is the first commercially distributed diagnostic test to receive emergency authorization during the coronavirus outbreak.



Roche said it is committed to delivering as many tests as possible and is going to the limits of its production capacity.



The emergency authorization of the Roche test comes amid rising concerns about the relatively low levels of coronavirus testing in the U.S.



In U.S. economic news, a report released by the University of Michigan showed a relatively modest deterioration in consumer sentiment in the month of March in light of the rampant fear over the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent sell-off on Wall Street.



The report showed the consumer sentiment index slid to 95.9 in March after rising to 101.0 in February, although the index still came in above economist estimates for a reading of 95.0.



'Importantly, the initial response to the pandemic has not generated the type of economic panic among consumers that was present in the runup to the Great Recession,' said Surveys of Consumers chief economist Richard Curtin.



He added, 'Nonetheless, the data suggest that additional declines in confidence are still likely to occur as the spread of the virus continues to accelerate.'



Sector News



Banking stocks saw considerable strength amid a continued increase in treasury yields, with the KBW Bank Index soaring by 14.8 percent.



Substantial strength also emerged among energy stocks in late-day trading after Trump pledged to purchase oil at the currently severely reduced prices to fill the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve.



Software stocks also moved sharply higher over the course of the session, driving the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index up by 12.7 percent. The index ended the previous session at a nine-month closing low.



Oracle (ORCL) and Adobe (ADBE) posted standout gains within the software sector after reporting better than expected quarterly earnings.



Steel, semiconductor, brokerage, and transportation stocks also moved sharply higher, while gold stocks bucked the uptrend amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tanked by 6 percent while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 1.2 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the upside over the course of a volatile session. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index surged up by 2.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.8 percent and the German DAX Index advanced by 0.8 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries extended the pullback off record highs seen over the past few sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, shot up by 10.2 basis points to 0.951 percent.



Looking ahead



News on the coronavirus front is likely to remain in focus next week, although traders are also likely to keep a close eye on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision next Wednesday.



CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicates a 69.0 percent chance the Fed will slash rates to zero to 0.25 percent after lowering rates to 1 to 1.25 percent in an emergency rate cut earlier this month.



Reports on retail sales, industrial production, housing starts, and existing home sales are also due to be released next week but may be viewed as old news due to the intensification of the coronavirus outbreak.



