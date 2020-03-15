Die US-Notenbank Federal Reserve senkt den Leitzins im Zuge der Corona-Krise überraschend fast auf Null. Der Zinssatz werde auf die Spannweite zwischen 0,0 und 0,25 Prozent festgelegt, hieß es in einer Mitteilung am Sonntag.



"The Committee expects to maintain this target range until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals", hieß es weiter.