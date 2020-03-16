Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 620200 ISIN: DE0006202005 Ticker-Symbol: SZG 
Xetra
13.03.20
17:35 Uhr
8,936 Euro
-0,028
-0,31 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SALZGITTER AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SALZGITTER AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,392
8,678
08:31
8,500
8,700
08:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SALZGITTER
SALZGITTER AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SALZGITTER AG8,936-0,31 %