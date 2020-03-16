

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter Group (SZGPF.PK) reported that its fourth-quarter net loss was 207.5 million euros or 3.83 euros per basic share, compared to net income of 83.7 million euros or 1.55 euros per basic share in the same quarter last year.



External sales for the quarter decreased to 1.91 billion euros from last year's 2.35 billion euros, due to drop in rolled steel selling prices and lower shipment volumes.



Salzgitter said that its Executive and the Supervisory Boards will submit a proposal to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 28, 2020 to distribute a dividend of 0.20 euros per share.



Looking ahead for financial year 2020, the company still expects earnings before taxes around breakeven, and an increase in sales to 9 billion euros.



The 'Salzgitter AG 2021' Group strategy launched in the autumn of 2016 is being advanced. An additional profit contribution from organic growth of more than 200 million euros a year is to be generated over the period from 2017 to 2023.



The company said it is moving ahead with the exacting and consistent improvement of its structures and processes under 'FitStructure 2.0' optimization program. Upon full completion, the company plans to have generated more than 240 million euros a year in profit improvement potential - and up until that point about 60 million euros will be added each year.



