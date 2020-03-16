Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 872318 ISIN: SE0000106270 Ticker-Symbol: HMSB 
Tradegate
16.03.20
10:04 Uhr
11,304 Euro
-1,732
-13,29 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
H&M HENNES & MAURITZ AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
H&M HENNES & MAURITZ AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,206
11,244
10:12
11,228
11,256
10:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
H&M
H&M HENNES & MAURITZ AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
H&M HENNES & MAURITZ AB11,304-13,29 %