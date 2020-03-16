

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's trade surplus increased in February as imports fell faster than exports, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.



The trade surplus rose to NOK 18.28 billion in February from NOK 14.22 billion in the same month last year. In January, the trade surplus was NOK 19.28 billion.



Exports dropped 1.3 percent year-on-year in February and decreased 5.6 percent from a month ago.



Imports declined 8.1 percent annually in February and fell 5.6 percent from the previous month.



The mainland trade registered a deficit of NOK 18.514 billion in February from NOK 20.533 billion in the previous month, and NOK 24.467 billion from a year ago.



