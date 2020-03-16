

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL, CUK, CCL.L), a leisure travel company, on Monday announced a voluntary month-long stoppage of four additional North American cruise line brands, citing the global spread of COVID-19.



The Group also said it is suspending new cruise voyages on account of extreme caution to support the global effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.



While the company and its brands are notifying crew members, travel professionals, suppliers and other stakeholders, the date of resumed cruise operations also will be communicated by each respective brand and will be available on their websites.



