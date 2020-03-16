

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house prices rose to a record in March, reports said citing data from property website Rightmove, on Monday.



House prices increased 3.5 percent on a yearly basis to GBP 312,625 in March. This was the highest growth since December 2016. On a monthly basis, house prices gained 1 percent in March.



The number of sales increased amid strong demand from buyers.



Rightmove Director Miles Shipside said the market has been waiting for several years for a window of certainty, and 2020 seemed set to be the year.



Nonetheless, the housing market activity will be affected by the spread of the coronavirus, Shipside added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RIGHTMOVE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de