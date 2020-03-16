Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14RX5 ISIN: IE00BWT6H894 Ticker-Symbol: PPB 
Tradegate
16.03.20
09:55 Uhr
55,62 Euro
-17,94
-24,39 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
FTSE-100
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,80
60,16
10:29
58,90
60,08
10:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC55,62-24,39 %