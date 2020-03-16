

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's producer prices decline in February, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The producer price index fell 3.4 percent year-on-year in February, following a 0.9 percent decline in January. Prices have fallen steadily since May 2019.



The latest decline in the annual producer prices was due to decrease in prices for energy supply, the agency said.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 2.7 percent in February.



Domestic market prices declined 5.7 percent annually in February, while foreign market prices fell 1.5 percent.



Import prices decreased 0.8 percent yearly in February and fell 0.4 from a month ago.



