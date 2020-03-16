

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's trade surplus increased in January as exports rose and imports declined, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



The trade surplus increased to EUR 6.39 billion in January from EUR 4.85 billion in December. In the same month last year, the trade surplus was EUR 6.08 billion.



Exports rose a seasonally adjusted 6.39 percent monthly in January, while imports fell 8.0 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, exports rose 9.0 percent annually in January, while imports declined 6.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX