

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) said it has signed an agreement with euroAtlantic Airways, a provider of ACMI services as well as charter aviation services, for the lease of two used Boeing 787-8 aircraft.



The aircraft are scheduled to deliver in the spring of 2021, and will be the first 787s to be based in Portugal.



'We are delighted to support euroAtlantic with two 787-8s, making them the first 787 operator in Portugal,' said Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BOEING-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de