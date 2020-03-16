Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865985 ISIN: US0378331005 Ticker-Symbol: APC 
Tradegate
16.03.20
14:46 Uhr
217,65 Euro
-29,80
-12,04 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPLE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
216,20
217,80
14:47
217,00
218,30
14:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
APPLE
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APPLE INC217,65-12,04 %