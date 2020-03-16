

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yamaha Guitar Group, Inc. recalled about 86,700 units of Line 6 Relay G10 digital wireless equipment for electric guitars for possible fire and injury hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement. This includes about 4,700 units sold in Canada.



The company said the lithium-ion battery in the equipments can overheat and the battery cover can separate with force, leading to the risk of fire and injury hazards.



The recall involves Line 6 Relay G10, G10S (G10SR), and G10T digital wireless guitar systems and USB charging cables that allow an electric guitar to be connected wirelessly to an amplifier.



The system consists of a transmitter, a receiver, and a charger. The receivers have both a 1/4' and XLR output to connect to an amplifier or other audio equipment.



Yamaha said it is aware of four incidents worldwide of the battery cover separating forcefully from the transmitter, including one report of minor property damage. However, no injuries have been reported involving the equipments in reference.



The company has advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Yamaha to receive a free repair for the G10 family of products, and a full refund for the G10T USB charging cable.



The recalled equipments were manufactured in China and were imported to the U.S. by Calabasas, California-based Yamaha Guitar Group.



They were sold at Guitar Center, Sweetwater Sound, Musicians Friend, Sam Ash, and other small retailers across the U.S. and online at Amazon.com from March 2016 through December 2019 for about $180 for the G10, $250 for the G10S, $100 for the G10T and about $15 for the USB Charging cable.



