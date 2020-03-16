Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855314 ISIN: JP3942600002 Ticker-Symbol: YHA 
Tradegate
13.03.20
17:16 Uhr
34,200 Euro
-2,000
-5,52 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
YAMAHA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YAMAHA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,800
33,400
14:41
32,600
33,800
14:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
YAMAHA
YAMAHA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
YAMAHA CORPORATION34,200-5,52 %