Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884437 ISIN: US8552441094 Ticker-Symbol: SRB 
Xetra
16.03.20
16:22 Uhr
57,46 Euro
-1,76
-2,97 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
STARBUCKS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,70
56,75
16:39
56,66
56,73
16:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STARBUCKS
STARBUCKS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION57,46-2,97 %